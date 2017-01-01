www.kgwn.tv

National

National Park free admission

For MLK Day, the National Park Service will waive admission fees for all national parks across the country.

Cheyenne school recognized for high PAWS test scores

The Poder Academy students received an award from Wyoming Department of Education for their PAWS test scores. They were amongst the top in the state.

Game & Fish Report: Getting rid of wild visitors

Recent cold snaps like the one we saw last week brought with it some out-of-town visitors showing up in some Wyoming towns—the wild kind.

Business Co-Op celebrates one year anniversary

The goal of the Downtown Cheyenne Business Co-Op has been to bring businesses together across the city to better business.

Community

Ice rink at the depot brings skaters downtown

AP

Nebraska spring turkey hunting permits now available

National

Spotting fake written prescriptions difficult for many pharmacists

Video Forecast

Men's basketball highlights: Wyoming vs. Nevada

UW wrestling: Cowboys take early lead and defeat Oregon State

AP

$9 min. wage creates hiring challenge for Nebraska parks

AP

UW's Bill Gern gets Small Business Administration award

AP

Jury acquits man accused of cockfighting

AP

Wolverine caught on remote camera in west-central Idaho

AP

Bounds: NU facing need to cut $50 million over next 2 years

National

Police officers purchase body cams on own dime

AP

Jury convicts man shot by officers

Community

Benefits of yoga, classes offered

Regional

OSHA official: Scottsbluff burn accident was preventable

Politics

Governor Ricketts travels to Scottsbluff to address budget adjustments

AP

Ricketts visiting Nebraska cities to tout legislative agenda

AP

Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, top coal state

AP

Cheyenne Frontier Days elects first board chairwoman

AP

Grand jury indicts doctor, wife, patient in drug case

AP

Bills allow concealed guns at some meetings, universities

